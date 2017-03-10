3 New Jersey employers hiring summer workers

JACKSON, N.J. — Three employers in New Jersey are offering summer jobs as a way to cure the winter blues.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson will hold a job fair on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The amusement park is looking for people to operate rides, handle retail, work in the safari and other positions. Candidates can fill out an online application at sixflagsjobs.com and attend the job fair at the park’s Employment Center.

Jenkinson’s Pavilion Restaurant in Point Pleasant needs ride operators, arcade workers, beach badge checkers and ice cream scoopers. It will hold interviews on Sunday and applications are available at myjenkssouth.com.

The Asbury Park Press reports the Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach in Seaside Heights will host a job fair on March 18 and 19.