April the giraffe still preparing to give birth as ‘giraffe mom’ welcomes baby

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe is still pregnant, but another “giraffe mom” gave birth to a baby on Wednesday.

April kept vet’s eyes “on the screen most the night and this morning,” Animal Adventure Park wrote in its Thursday morning Facebook post.

The zoo said there’s still no new calf, but the giraffe is in “great physical and mental condition.” It urged fans to be patient even though it’s been two weeks since the stream went live.

Possible rain and snow heading to the area will keep Oliver and April indoors.

“During indoor stints you may observe extra keeper bonding time, enrichment and training session,” the zoo said.

On Tuesday, another “giraffe” gave birth.

Erin Dietrich, the South Carolina mom who created a hilarious Facebook video mimicking April by wearing a giraffe mask, gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday.

“He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful!” Erin Dietrich, dubbed “giraffe mom,” said Wednesday night.

“Our sweet Porter Lane arrived at 6:11 p.m. tonight.”

Dietrich, donning a giraffe mask, was seen walking in circles around her “zoo pen” — the bedroom — and cradling her baby bump.

Animal Adventure Park offered its congratulations to the new parents.

“April doesn’t appreciate the extra pressure, but she will get over it! Congrats to you Erin and your family!” the zoo said.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for father, Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

The stream, however, was briefly taken down when animal rights activists flagged it as “sexually explicit,” according to the park.

The zoo launched an official April the giraffe page where the livestream, emojis and latest updates and facts can be found.