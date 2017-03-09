Two robbers ambush Westchester bodega owner, duct-tape his wife and children

PORT CHESTER, NY -Two armed men assaulted a man, duct-taped his wife and three kids and robbed the family’s Westchester home.

The men ambushed A 54-year-old Port Chester man Wednesday just after he pulled into his driveway, police officials said. The culprits pistol-whipped the man with a gun and knocked him to the ground.

They rummaged through his pockets and pulled out cash and the man’s keys, police said. Once inside the house, the two men duct-taped the man’s wife, his two sons and his daughter.

The culprits forced the Westchester man to give them the code to a sage in the home, police said. They stole watched and jewelry before running off.

Police believe the victim may have been targeted. Officials have described the suspects as being 20-30 years old. One of the man has glasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket with Marmot embroidered on the front. The second man was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Police have asked anyone with information to call Port Chester police at 914-939-1000.