Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus enters final weeks

NEWARK, N.J. — Ringing Brothers and Barnum & Bailey's Circus has been around for almost 150 years. They’re now in their last stretch in New Jersey, before their final show.

'The Greatest Show on Earth' is calling it quits due to declining ticket sales and rising operating costs.

“We’re trying to have as much fun as we can," said Estefani Evans, a 5th generation trapeze artist.

“It is sad that the show is closing because this is "The Greatest Show on Earth". This the American tradition of circus," she said. Evans' children are already training to follow in her footsteps as a performer.

"This is the circus life. We’ve said always, like one curtains closed the other ones open. So, the circus tradition is never going to die.”

Newark school children were treated to a sneak peak this afternoon.

The circus has seven more stops on their final tour before their last show at Nassau Coliseum on May 21.