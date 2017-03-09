Police: New Jersey man sexually assaulted Pennsylvania girl

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — Officials in Montgomery County have charged a New Jersey man with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he met in an online chat room.

Police say they discovered 46-year-old Anthony Luciani of Summit had sex with the Berks County girl in 2010 after arresting him in an underage chat room sting operation in February.

Authorities say the suspect told investigators that he was attracted to underage girls and had sex with “at least six” minors.

Police have not located the five others.

The suspect faces several charges including two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child along with charges from the sting operation.

It’s not known if he has a lawyer.