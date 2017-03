ROBBINSVILLE, NJ — A plane skidded off the runway at the Trenton-Robbinsville Airport on Thursday afternoon, FAA officials said.

The Piper Pa-12 went into a wooded area around 1:30 p.m., an FAA spokesperson said. Only the pilot was on board at the time.

The pilot’s name and condition have not been released. The plane is registered to an owner in Seattle.

The local fire department tweeted that they are heading to the scene.

Robbinsville Fire Dept on scene of aircraft incident @ Trenton-Robbinsville Airport. Plane into the woods with injuries & fuel leak. — Robbinsville Fire (@IAFFLocal3786) March 9, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.