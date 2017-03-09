New York joins lawsuit against updated immigration ban

NEW YORK — New York joined the lawsuit against the immigration ban Thursday, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said.

New York will join Washington and Minnesota in the suit.

“President Trump’s latest executive order is a Muslim Ban by another name, imposing policies and protocols that once again violate the Equal Protection Clause of the United States Constitution,” Schneiderman said.

New York will formally join the lawsuit on Monday, Schneiderman said. Hawaii is also fighting against the new ban.

Schneiderman announced on March 6, the day Trump signed the new executive order, that his office would be closely examining the new law.

“I stand ready to litigate – again – in order to protect New York’s families, institutions and economy,” Schneiderman said Monday.

The new order on immigration bars citizens of six Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Syria, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan are listed in the new ban. Trump signed it after a District Court judge issued a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking implementation of the original travel ban.

“We cannot compromise our nation’s security by allowing visitors entry when their own governments are unable or unwilling to provide the information we need to vet them responsibly, or when those governments actively support terrorism,” US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said when announcing the new ban.