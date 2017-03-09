Man steals Waldorf Astoria Clock’s plaque from hotel lobby: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are searching for a man who stole a dedication plaque from the Waldorf Astoria clock on the last day the historic hotel was open.

A man and two women walked into the Waldorf Astoria at 301 Park Ave. about 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 28, police said. He went up to the World’s Fair Clock in the lobby and took the dedication plaque sitting on the base.

The man, with the plaque in a blue-colored folder, left the hotel with the women a short time later in a taxi cab.

The 9 feet clock has been part of the iconic hotel since 1931, according to its website. A replica of the Statue of Liberty sits on top. It’s one of the most recognizable clocks at the establishment.

The Waldorf Astoria shut its doors on March 1 for a major renovation that could convert a portion of the hotel rooms into condos.

Some of the items will be made interior landmarks.

The hotel is expected to open in two to three years.