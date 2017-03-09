Man steals cell phones and religious articles from Brooklyn synagogue

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Police asked for assistance Thursday identifying a man who stole items from a Brooklyn synagogue last week.

The man pulled up at Congregation Verezky Synagogue on March 3 around noon, an NYPD spokesperson said. He was riding a men’s mountain bike. He rummaged through the pockets of several coats hanging on racks and removed three cell phones, an iPod and five religious articles.

Security footage shows the man leaving the Synagogue on his bike.

Police believe he is between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).