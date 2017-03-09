Man released through bail reform charged with shooting in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities say a man opened fire on a home just weeks after he was released with a monitoring bracelet under New Jersey’s new bail reform law.

Police have charged 24-year-old Joseph Brown of Irvington with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and eluding.

Prosecutors say they believe Brown shot at a home in Newark on March 2. He was arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on March 5.

Brown was released from jail on Jan. 10 after his arrest on gun and narcotics charges.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose says the state needs to re-examine bail reform.

It’s not known if Brown has a lawyer.

The new bail reform law, which went into effect early in 2017, eliminates bail for minor crimes; instead, courts do a risk assessment to determine if an inmate can be released before trial.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.