Man kicks 9-month pregnant woman in the stomach on the subway

MANHATTAN — A man kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach twice on a crowded No. 4 train Thursday morning, police sources said.

The man and woman were both riding the northbound train around 8:30 a.m., police sources said. The man bumped into the woman, who is 9 months pregnant, and the two argued.

The pregnant woman pushed the man and he fell to the floor of the train, police sources said. He got up and kicked the 28-year-old woman twice in the stomach.

Police took the 40-year-old man into custody, officials said. Charges against the man are pending.

The woman was transported to New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Her condition was not known.