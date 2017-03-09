Man arrested for owing $300K in EZPass tolls, fees: police

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A Jersey City man was arrested Thursday for allegedly owing $300,000 in EZPass tolls and fees, Port Authority police said.

Jose Ramirez, 50, was charged with theft of service and theft by unlawful taking.

Port Authority police arrested Ramirez, owner of Mambo Transportation, about 4 p.m. when he came to pick up his truck at the Lincoln Tunnel. The truck was impounded late January, police said.

Officials found there was an outstanding warrant on Ramirez that was issued on Feb. 13. Records also showed he had 3,250 toll violations, which added up to $308,600 in fees.

Ramirez’s truck remains impounded, police said.