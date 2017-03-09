Man accused of stealing Waldorf Astoria Clock’s plaque from hotel lobby arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man accused of stealing a dedication plaque from the Waldorf Astoria clock on the last day the historic hotel was open has been arrested, police say.

Brian Kromer, 27, of New York City, was arrested and charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Police say Kromer and a women walked into the Waldorf Astoria at 301 Park Ave. about 1:10 a.m. on Feb. 28. Kromer went up to the World's Fair Clock in the lobby and took the dedication plaque sitting on the base, police say.

The man, with the plaque in a blue-colored folder, left the hotel with the women a short time later in a taxi cab.

The 9 foot clock has been part of the iconic hotel since 1931, according to its website. A replica of the Statue of Liberty sits on top. It's one of the most recognizable clocks at the establishment.

The Waldorf Astoria shut its doors on March 1 for a major renovation that could convert a portion of the hotel rooms into condos.

Some of the items will be made interior landmarks.

The hotel is expected to open in two to three years.