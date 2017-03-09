Homeless Bronx mom with Multiple sclerosis needs a new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Gissette Rodriguez, 26, has had a very tough year.

She escaped from an abusive relationship.

She is now homeless with her two small children, ages four and one years old.

And she has Multiple sclerosis.

She says she is on the third floor of her homeless shelter and desperately needs a medical transfer.

"Sometimes I don't want to get out of bed. But I have to for my children. I'm afraid I will fall one day," said Rodriguez.

Every day she struggles up the stairs with her stroller and two children, and a limp.

"I need help," said Rodriguez.

PIX11 News reached out to the department of homeless services and they sprung into action and are working on getting her that transfer and urge all of their clients to file paperwork for a medical transfer if needed.

PIX11 also reached out to the national multiple sclerosis society. They are also trying to help her with services.

