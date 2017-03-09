Day care worker arrested after child found wandering Queens streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A woman is behind bars after a child in her care was found wandering the streets of Queens Wednesday evening.

Police found Essiah Love, 5, walking alone blocks away from her home.

She eventually made her way to Three Brothers Meat Market.

"When she first got here she was a little hyper and wandering around," said Carol Cruz, one of the owners of the supermarket.

"After a few minutes she told the cashier she was hungry but didn't have any money," he said.

Surveillance video captured Essiah running into the store, then sitting inside and eating a snack.

Cruz said when they realized she was by herself, they called cops. That's when police released photos of her to help reunite her with her family.

Several hours later she was reunited with her aunt, who she lives with.

Her aunt didn't want to talk to the media Thursday, hours after a worker at the daycare center Essiah was at, was taken into police custody.

Trimeka Crum, 35, was arrested and charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child.

According to detectives, she dropped Essiah home, but didn't wait for anyone to take custody of her.

"Don't know how she ended up I here, but I'm glad she did," said Cruz.

Crum is at the Queens County Courthouse waiting to be arraigned.