Bomb threat called in to Brooklyn Jewish Children’s Museum

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A bomb threat was called in to a Jewish Children’s Museum in Brooklyn Thursday morning, police officials said.

The threat was received via email around 9:30 a.m., police said. The building is being evacuated and police are sweeping the building.

The museum doesn’t open until 10 a.m., so it’s likely that none of the people inside were visitors to the museum.

Devorah Halberstam founded the museum with private and government funding after her 16-year-old son, Ari, was fatally shot on the Brooklyn Bridge on March 1, 1994.

This is not the first bomb threat called into a Jewish institution in new York this week. A bomb threat was also called in to the national headquarters of the Anti-Defamation League. Police cleared the building and did not find any threat.

More than 100 bomb threats have been called into Jewish Community Centers around the county over the last few months.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.