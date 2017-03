LINDENHURST, NY — A 79-year-old man with Alzheimer’s left his Long Island home early Thursday and hasn’t been seen since.

Arthur Eriksen left his Ernest Place home in Babylon at 1 a.m., officials said. He left home in a green 2004 Honda Odyssey. The license plate number, registered in Florida, is: ICK851.

Eriksen was last seen wearing a NY Giants football jacket, jeans and loafers.

Anyone with information can call Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8114.