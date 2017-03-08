Woman in labor demanded an injection of heroin, meth, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCORD, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say a woman in labor demanded a friend inject her with heroin and methamphetamine before firefighters arrived and she gave birth in an ambulance.

Felicia Farruggia, 29, was arrested this week, about six months after her son was born, police in Concord said. The child is in state custody.

Police also arrested 37-year-old Rhianna Frenette, of Belmont, accused of giving Farruggia the drugs. They're charged with felony reckless conduct. Frenette also faces a misdemeanor count on the same offense.

Police say Frenette used an unsanitary syringe to try to inject Farruggia at least once before she was successful. After that, a roommate called 911. Shortly afterward, firefighters arrived and

Farruggia gave birth while entering the ambulance.

Both were held on bail Wednesday. It was unclear if they had lawyers.