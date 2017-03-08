Woman, 43, possibly fleeing from robbery suspects dies after falling from apartment window: NYPD

MORRISANIA, The Bronx — A woman who was possibly fleeing from a home robbery died after she fell from a window at a Bronx apartment building last Friday, police said.

The woman, identified as Maria Carolina Sanchez-Tiburcio, 43, was found unconscious and unresponsive in an alleyway outside of the building on Grand Concourse near East 163rd Street just after 3 p.m., police said.

Sanchez-Tiburcio was allegedly in the apartment as a cleaning lady that day. Police believe there may have been a home invasion robbery involving two individuals and that caused a commotion and a fight.

Sanchez-Tiburcio might have gone out the window because she was startled or scared by the robbers, police said. She suffered head and body trauma.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pedro Perez, who lives in the apartment building Sanchez-Tiburcio was in, was arrested for illegal possession of the gun, according to police. Perez was allegedly chasing the two men.

Police are still looking for the two men who fled the building after the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.