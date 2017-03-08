Transition from winter to spring with these beauty empowerment trends — all started by women

With daylight saving around the corner, our social calendar gets fuller as days get brighter — and our beauty routine gets lighter.

Lifestyle Expert Valerie Greenberg is back to show us how to spring ahead with the latest trends created by entrepreneurial, inspiring women.

You’ll Need An SPF That Is Lightweight And Will Last All Day

Trufora SPF 30

Trufora’s female founder was featured as one of “Five Game Changing Companies Dominating Their Industry”

Daily facial moisturizer with Broad Spectrum SPF 30. Lightweight and hydrating, “Glow” tint – a universal pink tint that disappears when applied leaving all skin tones with a beautiful, illuminated glow. Ideal under makeup as an illuminating base, can also be used alone.Why it’s unique: Patented. The only broad spectrum sunscreen that promotes skin rejuvenation, inhibits skin damage & promotes optimal skin health by supplying Vitamin D to the skin via Vederine without exposure to UV rays. Firms and hydrates, for younger looking skin. Who it’s for: Suitable for all skin types. Dermatologist developed & tested. Non-comedogenic. Non-irritating. Non-sensitizing. 100% fragrance free.

Retails $45 HSN

Healthy Hair

Cuvée Beauty was founded in 2015 by Rachel Katzman, a beauty entrepreneur who discovered serendipitously that champagne creates amazing results for hair.On her 21st birthday party in Vegas, she was sprayed with 21 bottles of champagne, and loved the way her hair felt afterwards. A lifelong hair abuser in the form of extensions, blow drys and color, Rachel knew she was on to something brilliant, and has completely transformed her own locks into a full head of healthy, lustrous hair by using her Cuvée products. The line offers six high-performance, unisex haircare essentials – from shampoo and conditioner to styling balm and the signature Champagne spray –all containing the brand’s proprietary Cuvée Complex™ —a unique blend of champagne, white truffle, and platinum ferment extracts combined with resveratrol, ceramides, plant proteins, and botanicals. This complex, formulated with top trichology chemists, is ultra-nourishing, highly protective, and especially gentle on hair.

THE CUVÉE BEAUTY COLLECTION INCLUDES:

Shampoo, Conditioner, Première Treatment, Styling Balm, Protective Treatment

Champagne Spray

Retails: $35-$45 CuveeBeauty.com

Fake it don’t bake it while masking cellulite

Skinny Tan 7 Day Tanner Natural ($39.95) or Dark ($42.95) Harmon Stores and online

Skinny Tan is the world’s fastest growing self-tanner and hugely popular in Australia and the UK, is the brainchild of two working moms – Brits living in Australia – frustrated with their post-pregnancy bodies Louise Ferguson and Kate Cotton wanted to find a solution that would make them look “less pale and less dimply” post maternity, and, after 27 formulations this dynamic duo created the first all natural self-tanner that reduces the appearance of cellulite. The tanning active is derived from seeds so the formula feels good and actually smells good lasting up to 7 days!

Skinny Tan™ all natural sunless tanner that reduces the appearance of cellulite, is now available for the first time in the United States, just in time for bathing suit season.

It’s a salon quality self tanner that instantly bronzes the skin for up to 7 days. Skinny Tan’s collection includes high quality eco certified ingredients to create a natural looking tan. Simply massage into the skin for a tan that looks natural, disguises blemishes, dissimulates cellulite and helps add visible definition. It is PETA approved, cruelty free, vegan friendly and gluten free. Available at Harmon Stores and online.

Paint Your Nails Pretty With Bold Floral Inspired Nail Polish

HYPE Plant-Based with Performance Nail Enamel

INTRODUCING: *hype Naturally Colorful Nail Care

We will feature the Garden Party collection; the colors are inspired by the spirit of flowers. Perfect for spring! Great Color without Compromise: Introducing *hype nail care for *Happy Young People Everywhere. *hype, the plant-based line of nail care, offers 30+ options of colorful, quality nail enamel derived from vegetables. Bold colors that you can feelgood about started by a fab female. Up to 85% Natural Origin, Thousand filament Big Brush covers the entire nail in one stroke and leaves no lines, Derived from potatoes and corn, this nail polish is not only naturally colorful, it’s also long lasting, quick drying and has an outstanding gloss, Quick dry formula with outstanding gloss and shine

Retails $27, https://hypenail.com/collections/gift-sets

Brands joining forces to empower young girls to be creative

HAIN celestial brands, Alba Botanical, Avalon Organics & JĀSÖN Natural have partnered with CARE.org to support the Empower Her Through Education program, supporting 200 girls in Guatemala. One product from each of the three lines has a limited edition packaging that is drawn by girls in the program – which begins this month

More Info Care.org

Keep it right and tight with shape wear girls best friend

Bellybandit sucks everything in! Their mother tucker collection is great under clothing and their belly wraps helpBell shrink your waist post pregnancy. Their original wrap has PowerCompress Core™ the secret weapon. Designed to work with your body’s natural hormone, Relaxin, the Belly Bandit® technology helps accelerate the healing process and get you back to your pre-pregnancy size or smaller. Wear it whenever you feel like it!

Retails Bellybandit.com, Mother Tucker Collection Ranges from 39.95 to 74.95