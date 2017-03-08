Mother accused of beating 71-year-old with own cane for suggesting son needs manners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A furious mother punched and beat a 71-year-old woman with her own cane on the Upper East Side last Monday after the victim insinuated that she should teach her child some manners, police said.

The elderly woman was waiting for the elevator to exit the subway station at Second Avenue and E. 86th Street around 2 p.m. when she got into a heated argument with an unidentified woman who was with a 4-year-old boy, according to the NYPD.

Police say the dispute stemmed from the 71-year-old woman telling the mother her child shouldn't push through the crowd, and instead wait for people to exit the elevator.

Once they were inside, the mother allegedly pushed the victim and then punched her, police said.

Sources tell PIX11 News the mother is seen on surveillance video taking the woman's cane and beating her with it. When the elevator reached street level, the woman fled in an unknown direction with the boy.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD describes the woman to be about 28 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with dark complexion, braids. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, black hoodie, glasses and a tan bag.

