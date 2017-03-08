VOTE HERE: Should parents ask their kids for permission before posting photos?
Man arrested for allegedly using stolen credit card to buy $5K Chanel bag

Posted 12:49 PM, March 8, 2017, by , Updated at 12:56PM, March 8, 2017

The man is accused of purchasing a $5,600 handbag from the Chanel store on E. 57th Street. (NYPD)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A man accused of using a stolen credit card to buy a $5,000 Chanel bag in August was arrested Wednesday.

Paul Pinedo-Perez turned himself in to the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and was charged with grand larceny, aggravated identity theft and criminal possession of stolen property.

Pinedo-Perez is accused of using another person’s credit card to purchase a $5,600 Chanel handbag on Jan. 30, police said.

The person received a phone call from his credit card company of the theft.

