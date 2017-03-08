Guardian sought after 5-year-old girl found wandering alone inside Queens supermarket

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens – Police are looking for the guardian of a 5-year-old girl who was found wandering in a Queens supermarket Wednesday night.

Love Miller Essiah, 5, was discovered inside The Brothers Supermarket on Central Avenue in Far Rockaway around 6:30 p.m., police said.

Essiah is about 3 feet 5 inches tall, around 40 pounds, has braided hair, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She is wearing black jeans, gray sneakers with hot pink shoelaces, a pink shirt and a black coat.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.