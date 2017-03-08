Cops seek man who allegedly slashed 2 men in anti-gay attack at Brooklyn chicken restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn – Police are searching for a man accused of cutting two men while uttering anti-gay slurs at them inside a Brooklyn chicken restaurant last Sunday, the NYPD said.

It happened inside Crown Fried Chicken on Fulton Street at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, was inside the chicken joint when a another man approached him from behind and showed him a cutting tool, police said. The stranger then slashed the victim on the left side of the face while making anti-gay remarks, according to police.

The attacker then turned on the other victim, a 24-year-old man, allegedly stabbing him in the right torso and slashing him in his right shoulder outside of the venue while making anti-gay comments, cops said.

Both victims were treated at local hospitals and later released.

Cops describe the assailant to be between 20 to 26 years old and approximately 150 pounds.

