Grown Up Games: Harlem’s premiere ‘escape the room’ adventure is the perfect activity for date night, fun with friends, family bonding and team building. Use your wits to solve puzzles, riddles, and codes to escape the room in 60 minutes.

For more information, visit their page’s website here.

Hoodwinked Escape Harlem

212-662-CLUE (2583)

Historical Graham Court

151 West 116th Street

Harlem, NY