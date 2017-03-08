Brooklyn apartment residents living without gas, hot water for a year after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Devi Senauth is a mother of three who has to use buckets to hot water to bathe her children every day — all because her Irving Avenue apartment building has been without gas for close to a year after a fire.

"It's ridiculous really. We have children and seniors and they are suffering. No heat, no hot water, and no explanation," said Senauth.

On the second floor, PIX11 News found two grandmothers wearing several jackets and blankets to stay warm.

"It's terrible, I can't feel my fingers," said one grandma, who did not want to give her name.

Senauth says there was a massive fire in her building a year ago, ever since there have been problems with no gas.

PIX11 News reached out to the landlord and she promises to file the necessary paperwork by Friday.

Then it's up to the city and National Grid to turn the gas on.

PIX11 News will stay on this story.

