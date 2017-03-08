71-year-old woman beaten in subway elevator after victim told attacker how to parent her son: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan – A furious mother punched a 71-year-old woman after the victim insinuated her attacker should teach her child some manners last Monday, police said.

The victim was waiting for the elevator to exit the subway station at Second Avenue and E. 86th Street around 2 p.m. when she got into a heated argument with an unidentified woman who was with a 4-year-old boy, according to the NYPD. Cops say the dispute was over the 71-year-old woman telling the other woman to the effect that she should "teach her son to wait for others to get off before you getting on the elevator."

Once they were inside, the woman pushed the victim and then punched her left side of her body, police said. When the elevator reached street level, the woman fled in an unknown direction with the boy.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD describes the woman to be about 28 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with dark complexion, braids. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, black hoodie, glasses and a tan bag.

