24 charged in largest gun bust in Brooklyn history

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Police recovered more than 200 firearms in the largest gun bust in Brooklyn history, officials said Wednesday.

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that 24 people have been charged in a 627-count indictment with trafficking guns and weapons offenses.

“In this unique case, we charged more defendants and recovered more firearms than in any other case in Brooklyn’s history,” said Gonzalez.

Officials say 22 of the 24 people charged are from Virginia and several of them had gang ties. Gonzalez said many of the suspects were allegedly involved with Blood gangs in Virginia and Brooklyn.

The guns were allegedly purchased in Virginia to be sold on the streets of Brooklyn.

Officials found 217 firearms were purchased during the course of the investigation. Forty-one of those firearms were assault weapons.

According to the indictment, 10 of the defendants would bring between 10 and 12 guns at a time from Virginia to Brooklyn. The defendants would either ride the bus or drive with the firearms to sell them.

Sales happened at various locations including Bedford-Stuyvesant, Fort Greene, Sunset Park and Boerum Hill. Purchasers paid on average $800 to $1,200 for handguns and between $1,800 and $2,200 for assault weapons.

Defendants were arrested last week, mostly in Virginia. They will be arraigned this week in Brooklyn Supreme Court. Charges include criminal sale of a firearm; criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy.

Since the creation of the Violent Crimes Enterprises Bureau in 2014, Gonzalez said almost 1,000 guns have been removed from Brooklyn streets.