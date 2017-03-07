WATCH LIVE: April the giraffe on day 13 after ‘very active night’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Could 13 be April the giraffe’s lucky number?

Tuesday marks the 13th day that Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York has given viewers around the world a peak into April’s habitat.

This is April’s fourth calf. It will be the first calf for the father, Oliver. Animal Adventure Park will have a contest to name April and Oliver’s calf after the baby is born.

“April had a very active night that did keep us glued to the cam screen! She settled in around 5:00 and got a few good naps in,” the zoo said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Not much else to report on physical or behavioral change.”

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months. Once the baby is born, it will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville began streaming Feb. 23. YouTube initially removed the video after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit.”