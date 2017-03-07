Three choke tourist with hair dryer cord in Manhattan hotel room; steal $12k in cash

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Three men brutally beat, choked and robbed a tourist in a Manhattan hotel room early Monday, police said.

A 31-year-old man was in his room at Hotel 309 on 14th Street Monday when he received a call from an unidentified male asking to be let into the room, a police spokesperson said. When the man opened his hotel room door, three men busted in.

One of the men pulled out a black handgun and pistol-whipped the tourist, an NYPD spokesman said. They kicked the man and choked him with the cord from a hair dryer.

The men forced the victim to tell them the code to his safe, police said. Once they had the code, they stole $12,000 in cash, an iPhone, a MacBook Pro and some jewelry from the hotel room.

Police say one of the culprits had a ponytail and a tattoo of the word ‘Allah’ on his face.

