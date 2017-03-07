These are the NYC neighborhoods drivers are most likely to get a parking ticket

NEW YORK — A new study found drivers are more likely to get parking tickets in certain areas of New York City.

According to the Census’ American Community Survey, 44.8 percent of people in the five boroughs have access to a car.

A study conducted by RentHop found Manhattan residents are the most likely to receive a ticket. Manhattan. Only 22.1 percent of Manhattan households have access to a car.

RentHop found the Upper East Side tops the list of highest-ticketed neighborhoods. In 2016, 238,338 tickets were issued, costing drivers $19,812,010.

Astoria was a close second with 219,853 tickets with a value of $12,709,505.

Other neighborhoods in the top five include Flushing, Murray Hill, Ditmas Park and SoHo.

Times Square had the highest per capita parking ticket rate. RentHop found there were 6.2 tickets issued for every resident.

The lowest ticketed New York neighborhoods are located eastern Queens and Staten Island. In 2016 there were nearly 89,000 ticketed passenger cars.

Staten Island made up 1.5 percent of the city’s tickets whereas Manhattan collected 30.5 percent.