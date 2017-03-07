SIGN UP NOW: GET PIX11 NEWS HEADLINES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Tax Season: Here’s what most people are doing with their refunds

Posted 4:29 AM, March 7, 2017, by

Tax season is stressful, but it can be an exciting time for people who are expecting a big refund. Financial journalist Vera Gibbons stopped by PIX11 Morning News to discuss how most people are spending their tax refunds and why you should be doing the same.