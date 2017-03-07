Suspects in truck follow teen to school, try to lure her in Bronx: NYPD

ALLERTON, The Bronx — Police are searching for four men they say followed and tried to lure a teenager into their truck in the Bronx Thursday morning.

The victim, 13, was on her way to school around 9 a.m. when a white pickup truck began following her in the area of Eastchester Road and Allerton Avenue.

One of the four men allegedly began calling to the teen, telling her to come to the truck.

The teen ignored them and continued on her way to school.

Police say the truck had the words “Empire Architecture Group” inscribed on the side. They have released a photo of the truck.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish. People can also submit tips to the Crime Stoppers website or send a text message to 274637 and enter TIP577.

All calls will remain confidential.