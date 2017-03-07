Singer Thalia shows off her Macy’s collection

Singer Thalia presents her collection:
Collection Details
• Launched in 2015
• Available exclusively at Macy’s stores and http://www.macys.com
• Clothing, accessories and intimates
• Sexy going out tops and dresses
• Denim
• Blazers and jackets
• Wear-to-work and going out styles
LOOK 1: Wear-To-Work
Bodysuit
o Style: Blouson Bodysuit
o Price: $59.50
Skirt
o Style: Pleated A-Line Skirt
o Price: $69.50
Shoes
o Style: Natalia Mesh Pointed-Toe Pump
o Price: $59.50
LOOK 2. Athletic/Pajama Inspired Weekend Wear
Top
o Style: High-Low Hardware Top
o Price: $49.50
Pants
o Style: Printed Wide-Leg Pants
o Price: $59.50
Shoes
o Style: Leyna Wedge Sandals
o Price: $59.90
LOOK 3. Date Night
Dress
o Style: Off The Shoulder Pleated Blouson Midi Dress
o Price: $99.50
Shoes
o Style: Leyna Wedge Sandals
o Price: $59.90
LOOK 4. Updated Denim
Denim
o Style: Pull-on Jeggings
o Price: $59.90
Top
o Style: On Shoulder Textured Knit Peplum
o Price: $49.90
Shoes
o Style: Mia Almond-Toe Platform Wedge Pumps
o Price: $59.90