Singer Thalia shows off her Macy’s collection

Singer Thalia presents her collection:

Collection Details

• Launched in 2015

• Available exclusively at Macy’s stores and http://www.macys.com

• Clothing, accessories and intimates

• Sexy going out tops and dresses

• Denim

• Blazers and jackets

• Wear-to-work and going out styles

LOOK 1: Wear-To-Work

Bodysuit

o Style: Blouson Bodysuit

o Price: $59.50

Skirt

o Style: Pleated A-Line Skirt

o Price: $69.50

Shoes

o Style: Natalia Mesh Pointed-Toe Pump

o Price: $59.50

LOOK 2. Athletic/Pajama Inspired Weekend Wear

Top

o Style: High-Low Hardware Top

o Price: $49.50

Pants

o Style: Printed Wide-Leg Pants

o Price: $59.50

Shoes

o Style: Leyna Wedge Sandals

o Price: $59.90

LOOK 3. Date Night

Dress

o Style: Off The Shoulder Pleated Blouson Midi Dress

o Price: $99.50

Shoes

o Style: Leyna Wedge Sandals

o Price: $59.90

LOOK 4. Updated Denim

Denim

o Style: Pull-on Jeggings

o Price: $59.90

Top

o Style: On Shoulder Textured Knit Peplum

o Price: $49.90

Shoes

o Style: Mia Almond-Toe Platform Wedge Pumps

o Price: $59.90