SEE IT: Statue of Liberty mysteriously goes dark

NEW YORK – Lights at the Statue of Liberty appear to have gone out late Tuesday, but no one knows why.

The national monument on Liberty Island went dark around 10 p.m.

Speculation on social media suggested Lady Liberty blacked out hours ahead of the nationwide “Day without a Woman” strike slated for Wednesday. The strike’s organizers, who coordinated the massive Woman’s March on Washington a day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, have encouraged participants to refrain from work, to wear red and only shop at businesses owned by women.

Lady Liberty got the memo. On 3/8, we strike! #DayWithoutAWoman #StatueOfLiberty (Anyone know who this amazing artist is? Pls let us know!) pic.twitter.com/AGaHvk3gOj — Women's March (@womensmarch) March 8, 2017

The National Park Service, who runs activities on Liberty Island as well as the Statue of Liberty, has not returned messages to PIX11 at this time. You can catch a live stream of the blackout in this camera feed.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.