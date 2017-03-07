Pop-up Pop-Tarts Cafe offers spin on classic New York dishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pop-up café in NYC is putting a sweet twist on a childhood breakfast staple.

Kellogg’s NYC transformed its Times Square restaurant into a pop-up Pop-Tarts café, taking the breakfast pastries way beyond the toaster and turning them into edible replicas of classic New York dishes like burritos and pizza.

Pop-Tart fanatics can experience the popular toaster pastries in these unexpected ways until March 12.

The Pop-Tarts Café is located on 1600 Broadway and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more info visit their website: http://kelloggsnyc.com/