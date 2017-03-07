Police arrest MTA bus driver after he hit woman on Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police arrested an MTA bus driver Monday night after he hit a woman as she walked across a Lower East Side Street.

The 61-year-old victim was in the cross walk around 9 p.m. when Eduard Khanimov, 41, slammed into the woman, an NYPD spokesperson said. He was making a right turn onto Houston Street from Avenue D when he hit the woman.

The woman was pinned under the M14D bus, police said. Her left leg was trapped and NYPD Emergency Services personnel had to free her. Paramedics rushed the woman to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. She suffered a broken leg and some abrasions.

Khanimov was also injured, police officials said. He was taken to Beth Israel Hospital for trauma.

Police arrested him and charged him with failure to yield to a pedestrian.