NYC’s first Choco-Story chocolate museum opens in SoHo

SOHO, Manhattan — It’s every chocolate-lover’s dream come true in New York City.

Choco-Story New York opened at Jacques Torres’ SoHo shop on Tuesday, bringing a smaller version of a Willy Wonka-like chocolate factory to Manhattan.

The 5,000-square-foot museum, located at 350 Hudson St. (its entrance is on King Street), gives people an experience colored by eating, learning and playing.

Chocolatier Jacques Torres collaborated with Eddy Van Belle to open the museum. This is Van Belle’s fourth Choco-Story museum, but the first one in Manhattan. He opened the first museum in Belgium.

A colorful mural welcomes visitors in. They walk down a path of glass cases filled with artifacts that tell the story of chocolate — from “bean to bar” — complete with chocolate chips to nibble on throughout.

Some of the artifacts are the original objects, dating back to between 250 B.C. and 900 A.D., while others are replicas.

Visitors will get to see cocoa beans before they are fermented into chocolate, sample different types of white, milk and dark chocolates, and get a lesson on how Mayans made hot chocolate. Another station shows chocolatiers making truffles by hand — and which you can eat later.

For those willing to pay a little extra, there’s a chocolate-making class on offer.

The museum was created to be educational for adults and children. A “kids corner” includes a sandbox for children to “dig” artifacts and a mini chocolate kitchen and shop.

Choco-Story New York is open Wednesday through Sunday. Tickets go for between $10 to $15. The chocolate-making class costs $40 — it’s $45 when combined with a ticket to the museum.

The museum isn’t a pop-up, either. Torres and Van Belle plan to keep the exhibit open indefinitely.

For more information, head to mrchocolate.com