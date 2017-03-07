NYC rats on the run from cats cared for by The Guardian Angels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Feral cats and rats are among the issues facing many New York City neighborhoods.

The Guardian Angles, whose volunteer patrols aim to add a layer of safety to the streets, are trying to address these problems, as well.

Nancy Regula, who joined about a year ago, formed an Animal Protection Patrol. She has cared for colonies of cats for years around the city.

The patrol traps the feral cats and takes them to be spayed or neutered. They are released back to the colony where they help control the rat population.

Regula says if the cats were removed, others would take their place. They say a managed colony is easier to control.

More information is available here and animalprotection@guardianangels.org