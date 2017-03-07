Mother of 4 needs help with major rat infestation at East New York home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Mother of four, Belinda Mainer from Brooklyn, has major rat infestation in her Sutter Avenue apartment.

"Management doesn't do nothing. Rats are in my walls, in my kitchen, in the hallways," said Mainer.

PIX11 news called management several times, and they refused to comment.

PIX11 news reached out to Housing Preservation and Development, the city agency that can make a transfer happen for Belinda and her family.

A spokesperson says they are looking into Mainer's case.

PIX11 news will stay on her story.

