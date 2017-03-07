Grant Kish, BuildDirect home product expert, stopped by PIX11 News to discuss some do-it-yourself projects people can embark on to upgrade their homes.
Home Improvement: DIY projects to spruce up your house for Spring
-
Donnell Rawlings and DJ Skribble discuss TLC series ‘Project Dad’
-
Dogs rescued from Thailand arrive in NYC for new leash on life
-
Open road tolling coming to NYC tunnels and bridges
-
Veteran falsely portrayed as sex offender to force eviction from non-profit housing: lawsuit
-
Former convict gets fresh start as sous chef at City Beet Kitchens
-
-
State Assembly votes to make New Jersey first to ban cat declawing
-
Trump Tower security is costing nearby businesses
-
Former Port Authority chairman avoids jail time in United Airlines bribery scandal
-
Stackable pods could help house the homeless in San Francisco
-
Follow-up Friday: Harlem woman gets medical care for eyes; Bronx apartment building gets repairs
-
-
Everything coming and going on Netflix in February
-
These are President-elect Trump’s ties to Russia
-
Crocheted octopuses comfort preemies in hospital NICU