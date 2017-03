Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN America’s “Underground” is easily one of the best shows on television.

And in case you missed the first season, you can still catch up before an all new season kicks off Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

You can watch the Season 1 marathon starting at 12 p.m./11c leading into the premiere.

But first check out the cast hinting at what’s about to go down for the brand new season.