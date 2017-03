Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Multi-hyphenated entertainer Gloria Reuben returns to the stage for her new show "LADIES' NIGHT: Great Ladies of Song." She will be covering songs from Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Shirley Horn, and more.

Reuben will be performing at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 11 at 9:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets click here.