Get a free stack of flapjacks at IHOP today for the chain’s National Pancake Day

Posted 9:21 AM, March 7, 2017

NEW YORK — It’s IHOP’s National Pancake Day and the chain is celebrating with free pancakes.

Customers at participating locations can get a free stack of buttermilk flapjacks until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Some locations are even offering free pancakes until 10 p.m.

IHOP’s event began in 2006. The chain turned 58 last year.

The pancake chain is also using the day to try and meet its goal of raising $3.5 million to help children battling illnesses.

