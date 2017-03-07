× George Michael died of natural causes, British coroner says

LONDON — A British coroner says George Michael died of natural causes as the result of heart disease and a fatty liver.

Darren Salter, senior coroner for Oxfordshire, says a post-mortem has found that the singer died of “dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.”

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart’s ability to pump blood is limited, while myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle.

Michael died at his home in Oxfordshire county, southern England, on Dec. 25. He was 53. An initial autopsy failed to determine the cause of death.

Salter said Tuesday that because Michael died of natural causes, no inquest will be held.

Michael’s partner, 43-year-old Fadi Fawaz, tweeted that the pop star died alone, and that he would never forget “finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.”

“I will never stop missing you,” Fawaz added.