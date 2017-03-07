Freight train derails in Newburgh, blocks roadway

NEWBURG, N.Y. — A freight train has derailed in Newburgh Tuesday afternoon, ending up across the roadway on Water Street.

The CSX train derailed just before 4 p.m.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

“Most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen,” said witness Joni Dunning Armstrong. “Sitting at a stoplight and seeing a train, on fire, jump the tracks and start up the road behind you. Don’t think anyone was hurt.”

Newburgh is 60 miles north of New York City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.