FDNY uses drone for first time to battle Bronx fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROTONA PARK, The Bronx — FDNY officials say the use of a drone during Monday night's fire in a Bronx apartment may have helped save lives.

The FDNY deployed a drone for the first time as a fire ripped through an apartment on Crotona Park.

Using the drone helped determine where it was too dangerous for firefighters to go and where people needed help.

FDNY Chief Dan Donoghue said he believes drone technology will make a big difference in how they battle fires.

"There are lot of different situations where I think drone will definitely help, and this is a tethered drone," said Donoghue.

40.839499 -73.895531