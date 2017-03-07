Deceitful helpers steal keys while guiding strangers home, then return for knifepoint robbery

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — Police released surveillance photos Tuesday of a group of people who blindfolded a man in his apartment and demanded his bank information at knifepoint.

The group of four individuals – three men and a woman – approached two 28-year-old male victims as they were entering their building, police officials said. One of the victims was carrying the other. The woman from the group of culprits approached the 28-year-olds and offered to help them get inside.

While helping the men inside, one of the group of culprits stole the victim’s keys, police said. They left, but came back about an hour later and used the stolen keys to get inside.

They woke up one of the victims, blindfolded him and held a knife to his neck, police said. They forced him to give them his debit card’s PIN number. One of the group left to withdraw money from the victim’s account at an ATM on Fulton Street.

The remaining culprits ransacked the apartment and fled with a television, three cellphones, two laptops, an iPad, three credit cards and about $400 in cash.

Police have asked for help identifying the robbers. Officials have described the woman as being 18-22 years old. She was last seen wearing a light colored jacket, a light colored scarf and dark colored pants.

The remaining individuals were all men, aged 18-22. One was last seen wearing a grey jacket and white pants. Another of the men wore glasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket. The fourth individual was last seen wearing a light blue knitted cap and a dark colored coat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).