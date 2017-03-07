Cops find teen fatally shot to the head inside Brooklyn halfway house

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn – A teenager was fatally shot to the head inside a Brooklyn halfway house Tuesday, police said.

Cops say officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside 1605 Fulton Street minutes after midnight. When police arrived, they found Javon Craig, 19, unconscious and unresponsive on the first floor of the building.

Craig was found with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. EMS responded to the location and pronounced him dead at the scene.

It is unknown why the victim was inside the state subsidized halfway house building, police said. There are no arrests yet.