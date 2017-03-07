College student proves sobriety by juggling during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONWAY, Ark. — A University of Central Arkansas student pulled over by police proved his sobriety by juggling - and it was all caught on police dashboard and body cameras.

"As soon as I got to the stoplight and had to brake I knew I was going to get pulled over," Blayk Puckett said.

The UCA junior was driving home from the library late Friday night.

"I had a brake light out and so I'm driving very carefully, trying to be as careful as I can not to do anything wrong because I knew my brake light was out," he said.

But not careful enough for UCA police Sgt. Keith McKay. So he pulled over the driver whose license plate read "JUGGLER."

"A lot of times, especially around a college campus, the later in the night it gets the slower they go and especially if they almost hit a curb once it's a typical indication they might be impaired," McKay said.

Police cameras captured McKay showing Puckett why he was pulled over, and talking to him to make sure he was sober.

Then he asks a question that will change the entire conversation: "What's that in your pocket?"

"This is going to sound weird, but I'm a magician," Puckett said.

"Hey, listen, you're good to go but you're a magician can I please see some magic?" McKay said.

"I'm a magician — but I also juggle," Puckett said.

He was confident this was his ticket to proving he hadn't been drinking.

"It's just more fun when you can juggle and have more fun with the officers than a standard traffic stop that's boring and scary," he said.

McKay said this was certainly a first.

"I try to make as much fun as I can but this was absolutely the most fun I've had any time I'm treated to that," said McKay.